Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 3 January 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Alamy
# Astronomy
Moon and Mars to appear close to each other in night sky during rare 'conjunction' tonight
It has been called “one of the most amazing sights” in the night sky this month.
3.4k
3
1 hour ago

STARGAZERS WILL BE treated to a rare sight this evening as Mars makes an unusually close approach to the moon in the night sky.

This event comes when the Red Planet is particularly bright, making it easily visible without specialist equipment and in areas with high light pollution.

“It will be a spectacular sight to the naked eye all Tuesday evening,” David Moore, founder of Astronomy Ireland magazine, said in a statement.

“This is one of the most amazing sights in the sky of the whole month.

You do not need any telescopes or binoculars to see it so we want the whole country to enjoy this very bright sight from about 6pm on when the sky gets dark, for several hours.

Moore stressed that the apparent close pass – known as a conjunction – is a line-of-sight effect; the Moon and Mars remain as far away from each other as normal, but appear close together from here on Earth.

It’s the first of five conjunctions this month: the Moon and Saturn, and also the Moon and Venus, will meet on January 23, followed by Jupiter on January 26, and Mars again on January 31.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     