Storm Debi

1. Forecasters are warning of a potential “danger to life” as the weather system brings winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour to large areas of the island.

The national director for fire and emergency management, Keith Leonard, has advised people to stay away from coastal areas as conditions will be “extremely hazardous”.

You can follow along with the latest developments due to Storm Debi on our live blog here.

Electricity outages

2. Around 100,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power, but it’s warned this number may rise as the Storm Debi tracks eastwards.

ESB says all available resources are deployed, and crews will respond to all electricity outages once it’s safe to do so.

Transport disruption

3. There are a number of disruptions to public transport, flights and ferry services this morning as a result of Storm Debi.

Dublin Airport is operational this morning but a number of flights have been cancelled, while Dublin Bus and Luas services are cancelled until 10am.

You can find the latest transport developments here.

Gaza

4. Intense fighting is raging around Gaza’s biggest hospital where doctors said thousands of Palestinians were trapped in dire conditions, as Israel pledged to help evacuate babies from the crippled facility.

Gaza City’s Al-Shifa hospital has been caught in Israel’s ground offensive aimed at destroying Hamas, and the compound has been repeatedly hit by gunfire and strikes, one of which Gaza health officials said destroyed the cardiac ward today.

Tougher sex offenders law

5. Gardaí will now be able to disclose information about sex offenders to others if there is a threat to public safety, as part of a range of laws which came into effect today.

The Department of Justice said that “in extenuating circumstances”, the laws allow for An Garda Síochána to disclose information relating to people on the sex offender register.

Paddy Cosgrave

6. This week’s Web Summit will be the first to take place without co-founder Paddy Cosgrave as director and CEO.

Cosgrave formally resigned as chief executive office of Web Summit this month following backlash to statements he made on Twitter accusing Israel of “war crimes” in Gaza.

There is a sense that Cosgrave had long walked a tightrope – balancing the running of an organisation that relies on the involvement of establishment figures, political leaders and multinational corporations, while using his personal profile to advance an agenda that centred around attacking corruption in Irish public life.

Peter Nygard

7. Peter Nygard, the founder of one of Canada’s largest clothing brands, was found guilty yesterday on four counts of sexual assault, a court announced in Toronto.

The charges against the onetime fashion mogul, now age 82, involved four women and a 16-year-old girl, and date from incidents that occurred between 1988 and 2005.

FAI Cup final

8. St Patrick’s Athletic defeated Bohemians at the Aviva Stadium yesterday in the final of the FAI Cup.

More than 43,000 people watched the showpiece and you can read our report from The 42 here.