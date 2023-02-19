GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Healthcare workers

1. The HSE and a number of private health companies in Ireland have ramped up international recruitment efforts in recent years amid a global shortage of healthcare workers that has left an estimated deficit of one million personnel in Europe.

Following the HSE’s admission that it missed recruitment targets for last year, The Journal has learned that there are now concerns about staffing the new children’s hospital for its scheduled opening in 2025

Management is facing a deficit of around 500 personnel and they are focusing on recruiting in India and the Philippines to make up the numbers.

Crimes against humanity

2. US Vice President Kamala Harris has accused Russia of committing “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine and Russian forces of conducting “widespread and systemic” attacks on the country’s civilian population.

She made the comments at the Munich Security Conference, days ahead of the one-year anniversary of Moscow sending its forces into Ukraine, unleashing war in Europe for the first time in decades.

“The US has formally determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity,” she said in an address to world leaders at the gathering.

Ireland for All march

3. Large crowds gathered in Dublin yesterday afternoon to show solidarity with migrants and refugees, standing in opposition to a wave of recent anti-immigration protests.

Demonstrators marched from Parnell Square to Custom House Quay, where a stage was set up for speakers and musical acts.

Organisations dedicated to support migrants and refugees race were being joined by advocacy campaigns, community groups, trade unions, NGOs, some political parties and more.

Earthquake

4. The death toll has risen to more than 44,000 from the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The number of people being found alive under the rubble has dropped to only a handful in recent days.

More than 84,000 buildings either collapsed, need urgent demolition or were severely damaged in the quake, officials said.

Advertisement

Brianna Ghey

5. Vigils were held around the UK yesterday to remember 16-year-old Brianna Ghey after she was stabbed to death in north-western England last weekend.

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Warrington, the town where she was killed, as well as central London’s Soho Square to pay their respects.

Brianna, who was a transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, was found with fatal wounds on a path in nearby Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday 11 February.

Two 15-year-olds have been charged with her murder.

Public service

6. European public service union leaders, meeting in Dublin, have said that the problems Ireland is suffering with recruitment and poor morale in State bodies is a Europe-wide problem created by individual governments’ efforts to reduce costs.

The comments from the leadership of the European Federation of Public Services Employees (EUROFEDOP) were made as they met in Dublin for their annual seminar.

Medical equipment

7. For the first time, the HSE has published a list of which items for children and adults with a disability are covered by a medical card, in a move welcomed by campaigners as a “win for transparency”.

The release contains thousands of vital specialised equipment such as ceiling hoists and wheelchairs, to smaller items to assist people with complex needs.

Parents of children with disabilities who were campaigning on the issue told The Journal recently of major issues in how some regional HSE organisations treat access to the equipment, claiming a “lack of transparency” around its funding also.

AIB

8. Minister of State for Employment Affairs Neale Richmond has called on AIB to appear before the Oireachtas Finance Committee to address why a debt owed by DJ Carey of €9.5m was reportedly written down to €60,000 in 2017.

Richmond said that the details of the bank’s settlement with the businessman were “extremely worrying”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Saturday with Colm Ó Mongáin, the Department of Enterprise minister clarified that although the state owned 99.9% shares in AIB at the time of the settlement, the state was not involved in the matter.

Plane crash

9. A small plane with four people on board has crashed in central Philippines, with rescuers searching for survivors, according to an aviation official.

The Cessna 340 aircraft went missing early yesterday morning shortly after departing for Manila from Bicol International Airport, south of the capital, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said in a statement.

The plane was carrying two passengers, a pilot and a crew member.