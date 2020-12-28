The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #BREXIT: A Cabinet meeting to discuss the post-Brexit trade deal agreed last week will take place this morning, a day earlier than initially planned. EU ambassadors will also meet in Brussels to discuss how they can provisionally approve the deal.
2. #POWER OUT: Thousands of people across the country are without power this morning after strong winds last night, with a Status Yellow warning in place until 2pm.
3. #RELIEF: Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package into law, ending tension over his refusal to do so and averting a US government shutdown.
4. #PAY GAP: Minister for Equality Roderic O’Gorman has announced that a strengthened bill on pay equality will be brought before Cabinet next month.
5. #TRAVEL TROUBLES: New figures show that the Passport Service issued 60% fewer passports this year compared with 2019.
6. #VACCINATION: Seven in ten Irish people who responded to a new global survey have said that they intend to take the Covid-19 vaccine.
7. #NO SWIMMING: An analysis by Noteworthy has revealed that swimming was banned at bathing spots across Ireland this year for a combined total of over 350 days.
8. #NASHVILLE: Police in the US have named the suspect they believe is responsible for a Christmas Day explosion in Tennessee, adding that he died in the blast.
