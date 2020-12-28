The majority of Irish people say they will get the Covid-19 vaccine - global survey

A health worker inspects vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine as they are thawed in a lab in Leuven, Belgium.

THE VAST MAJORITY of Irish people say they will get the Covid-19 vaccine, a worldwide survey has indicated.

Both globally and in Ireland, 71% of people said they will get the Covid-19 vaccine when one becomes available, with global figures indicating that people with lower education levels and unemployed people are less interest in getting vaccinated.

While Ireland is at the global average, it is lower than the UK (81%), but higher than European countries like Germany (65%) and France (44%).

The Annual WIN World Survey by WIN International - a company conducting research and polls across the world – documented the opinions of 26,757 people across 32 countries; RED C Research is the Irish member who conducted research here.

1,001 Irish adults took part in the survey from 21 October-15 December.

It found that 71% of Irish people said they would definitely be or are likely to be availing of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Nearly 4 in 10 Irish people (38%) said they would definitely get it, while 1 in 10 said they would definitely will not. Slightly more men saying they will get it than women (76% vs 66%).

People in the vulnerable over-55s category (81%) as well as higher social grades (77%) are most likely to say they will get the Covid-19 vaccine.

More than 6 in 10 (63%) Irish people said that they feel the Irish Government has performed well in handling the crisis. This compares to only 35% of those surveyed in the UK who believe the British government has performed well.

Those in older 55+ age groups (78%) and higher social grades (70%) have been especially happy with the Government’s actions, while groups disproportionately affected by the crisis (18-34s and lower social grades) are more critical of the Government.

Compared to the other 31 countries surveyed, Irish people seem to be, on average, happier with the Government’s response to the pandemic, with the same favourability rating as in Germany (61%), where the Government has been internationally praised for their reaction to the crisis.

The margin of error for the survey is between 2.4 and 4.4, according to researchers.