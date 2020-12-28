#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 4°C Monday 28 December 2020
The majority of Irish people say they will get the Covid-19 vaccine - global survey

71% said they would get the Covid-19 vaccine, which is higher than in Germany or France, and lower than in the UK.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 28 Dec 2020, 6:00 AM
A health worker inspects vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine as they are thawed in a lab in Leuven, Belgium.
Image: Frederic Sierakowski
A health worker inspects vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine as they are thawed in a lab in Leuven, Belgium.
A health worker inspects vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine as they are thawed in a lab in Leuven, Belgium.
Image: Frederic Sierakowski

THE VAST MAJORITY of Irish people say they will get the Covid-19 vaccine, a worldwide survey has indicated.

Both globally and in Ireland, 71% of people said they will get the Covid-19 vaccine when one becomes available, with global figures indicating that people with lower education levels and unemployed people are less interest in getting vaccinated.

While Ireland is at the global average, it is lower than the UK (81%), but higher than European countries like Germany (65%) and France (44%).

The Annual WIN World Survey by WIN International - a company conducting research and polls across the world – documented the opinions of 26,757 people across 32 countries; RED C Research is the Irish member who conducted research here. 

1,001 Irish adults took part in the survey from 21 October-15 December.

It found that 71% of Irish people said they would definitely be or are likely to be availing of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Nearly 4 in 10 Irish people (38%) said they would definitely get it, while 1 in 10 said they would definitely will not. Slightly more men saying they will get it than women (76% vs 66%).

People in the vulnerable over-55s category (81%) as well as higher social grades (77%) are most likely to say they will get the Covid-19 vaccine.

vaccine graph Source: RED C Research

More than 6 in 10 (63%) Irish people said that they feel the Irish Government has performed well in handling the crisis. This compares to only 35% of those surveyed in the UK who believe the British government has performed well.

Those in older 55+ age groups (78%) and higher social grades (70%) have been especially happy with the Government’s actions, while groups disproportionately affected by the crisis (18-34s and lower social grades) are more critical of the Government.

Compared to the other 31 countries surveyed, Irish people seem to be, on average, happier with the Government’s response to the pandemic, with the same favourability rating as in Germany (61%), where the Government has been internationally praised for their reaction to the crisis.

 

The margin of error for the survey is between 2.4 and 4.4, according to researchers.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

