GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news to know as you start your day.

1. University Hospital Limerick

Staff at Hospital Limerick (UHL) say they are under “huge pressure” to deal with the large volume of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests submitted since the death of Aoife Johnston.

2. Fire at hotel

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has said it believes a major fire at a derelict hotel in Co Fermanagh was started deliberately.

3. Tributes to hiker

Tributes have been paid to an Irish hiker who died while hiking in Sardinia, Italy last Friday. He has been named locally as John Bergin (39) from Claude Road, Whitworth Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 and formerly of Kilkenny City. John worked as a librarian with Fingal County Council in both Balbriggan and Malahide libraries.

4. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift urged US fans to register to vote in the November election as she accepted MTV’s top Video Music Award last night, one of seven accolades she took home from the awards. Swift became the most successful solo artist of all time at the VMAs after winning in seven categories.

5. Donegal roads

A man has died in Donegal after a single-vehicle incident involving a motorbike yesterday. He is the sixth person to die on Donegal’s roads in the last three weeks.

6. Peru

Former Peru President Alberto Fujimori has died in the capital Lima aged 86. Fujimori’s decade-long presidency began with triumphs righting Peru’s economy and defeating a brutal insurgency only to end in a disgrace of autocratic excess that later sent him to prison.

7. Aviation

The minister of state for international transport said tourists visiting Dublin from abroad should consider flying to Shannon or Cork airports.

8. Hurricane Francine

Hurricane Francine slammed into Louisiana late yesterday with potential for life-threatening flooding and storm surge as residents of the southern US state, which still bears the scars of Hurricane Katrina, were advised to hunker down indoors.