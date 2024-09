GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news to know as you start your day.

1. Politics

A new political poll has found Fine Gael is the most popular party in the country, with Fianna Fáil and Independents also securing more support than Sinn Féin.

2. Lebanon

Hezbollah has sent “dozens” of rockets to Israel in an “initial response” to the device explosions this week, targeting military production facilities and an air base.

3. US Election

Donald Trump has rejected a challenge from Kamala Harris to face her again on a debate stage, claiming it was ‘too late’ as three states have commenced early voting.

4. Children’s hospital

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly “must take responsibility” for another delay in the construction of the New Children’s Hospital, Labour leader Ivana Bacik said.

5. Climate action

Asked if he has confidence that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil would be up to the task of responding to the climate crisis without the Greens in the coalition, Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan has said: “No, not without the Greens.”

6. Ukraine peace summit

Russia’s foreign ministry said it would not attend a possible second Ukraine peace summit in November, despite Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy signalling that this time he would invite Moscow’s representatives.

7. Inheritance tax

Amid debate around Ireland’s inheritance tax, The Journal’s FactCheck team has looked into a claim that only about 3% of people pay tax on inheritance.

8. French government

French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday named a new government led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier, marked by a shift to the right after its recent election.

9. Northern lights

The Journal’s resident northern lights aficionada Nicky Ryan has walked us through why it’s easier than ever to see the aurora borealis over Ireland and how to spot them.