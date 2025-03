GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Prescription row

1. The government is telling the public that they can renew six-month prescriptions despite the fact the legislation was never agreed with one of the country’s largest chemist unions.

Exhumation

2. Remains found in a grave in Co Monaghan are not those of Joe Lynskey, one of The Disappeared, investigators have confirmed.

Advertisement

Courts

3. A businessman arrested by gardaí investigating the seizure of €10.6m worth of cocaine has appeared before a special sitting of Gorey District Court.

Lisa Thompson

4. A 42-year-old woman employed by the HSE will go on trial today accused of impeding the investigation into the murder of mother-of-two Lisa Thompson and perverting the course of justice.

Depardieu

5. French actor Gerard Depardieu, who has faced a string of assault and rape allegations, goes on trial in Paris today accused of sexually abusing two women during a film shoot in 2021.

Ukraine war talks

6. US and Russian officials have began talks in Saudi Arabia on a possible ceasefire in the three-year Ukraine war, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

Soccer

7. Ireland retained their League B status last night after overcoming Bulgaria over two legs in their Nations League playoff.

Palestine

8. Israeli air force jets struck a hospital in Khan Yunis in the south of Gaza last night.