The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #INJURED PARTIES: The fallout over the government’s overhaul of the vaccine schedule continues after the Taoiseach and Tánaiste were forced to defend the changes at their respective parliamentary party meetings last night.

2. #LEGAL ADVICE: The Attorney General has written to the Health Minister about concerns over plans to expand the current number of countries on Ireland’s mandatory quarantine list.

3. #MOLLY MARTENS: The family of slain Limerick man Jason Corbett have expressed disappointment after his killers were offered a deal which could see them released on bail this week.

4. #SWITCHING OFF: A new code of conduct which will give employees the right to disconnect outside of work hours will come into effect from today.

5. #SIMON BYRNE: The head of the PSNI is set to appear before the NI Policing Board to face questions over a decision not to prosecute anyone for attending the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey last year.

6. #FINANCIAL FORECAST: The Central Bank has warned that the current lockdown has slightly dampened the outlook for the Irish economy this year, but also says that there could be a strong recovery in the second half of 2021.

7. #CREDIT CRUNCH: Irish credit and debit card users were scammed to the tune of €12 million in the first six months of 2020, according to new figures.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

8. #WEATHER: It will be mostly dry today, with possible showers in parts of the southeast at times. Highest temperatures will range between 10 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are active in one of the stories above.