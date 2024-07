GOOD MORNING.

Pregnancy sickness

1. Women will be able to access a severe pregnancy sickness medication through their GP from August under new deal struck by the HSE.

The Department of Health has confirmed to The Journal that a pricing and reimbursement deal has been reached with the licence holder of a drug called Cariban which helps treat severe sickness during pregnancy.

Parliamentary questions

2. We’ve taken a look back over the parliamentary questions asked by TDs this year – specifically, who has asked the most and who has asked the fewest.

Parliamentary questions (PQs) are a key component of the toolkit given to TDs in Ireland, allowing them to ask the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and ministers questions on matters of public interest, policy and services.

Gaza

3. US Vice President Kamala Harris has signalled a shift on US Gaza policy, telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seal a peace deal and insisting she would not be “silent” on the suffering in Gaza.

“What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating. The images of dead children and desperate hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third or fourth time,” Harris told reporters.

Olympics

4. Listen to the new daily Olympics podcast from The Journal and The 42.

Dublin riots

5. A man in his 20s has been charged in connection to ongoing investigations into the Dublin riots last November.

He was the 50th person to be arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.

Wildfire in Canada

6. A wildfire has devoured up to half of the main town in the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies, authorities have said, with 400 foreign firefighters called in to help battle the blaze.

While the fire has so far caused no casualties, as many as 25,000 residents and tourists were evacuated from Jasper National Park before the conflagration suddenly grew in size, overtaking firefighters.

Transport plan

7. The first measures of the Dublin City Centre Transport Plan will come into effect next month.

The plan aims to reduce traffic in Dublin by preventing private cars from travelling through the city from one side to the other.

The first set of measures, being brought in on 25 August, will be implemented on the North Quays at Bachelors Walk and on the South Quays on Burgh Quay and Aston Quay.

Housing

8. The number of new homes completed over the second quarter of this year fell by over 5% from the same time last year, new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows.

There were 6,884 new dwelling completions in quarter two (Q2) of this year, falling 5.4% compared to the same three-month period last year.