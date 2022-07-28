The 9 at 9: Thursday

GOOD MORNING.

Misinformation

1. In our lead story this morning, Niall O’Connor reports that violent terrorist groups have shaped their propaganda using Covid-19 misinformation to “advance their narrative”, a Europol report has found.

The EU Terrorism Situation and Trend Report looked at trends in terror groups and how they disseminate their information.

The report found the groups were exploiting Covid-19 restrictions in order to grab the attention of people vulnerable to radicalisation.

Emissions talks

2. An agreement on emission reduction targets for the agriculture sector could be reached today, with talks set to resume between the three Coalition leaders.

The Government has been hammering out the final details of the sectoral emissions limits. Agriculture has been the final point of contention with opinions split on the reduction target for the sector.

Covid-19 testing

3. Covid-19 testing for the general public is set to be stood down in the autumn, after the Government accepted advice from the Interim Chief Medical Officer.

Anyone seeking to get a Covid test from then on will be required to go through their GP or clinician, who will decide whether or not they are sent forward for testing.

Data centres

4. The government has said that there is only “limited capacity” for further data centre development while the energy sector continues to deal with electricity security issues.

A statement from the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment said that while data has become “essential” in people’s daily lives, data centre development must be aligned with green policies.

Beef

5. Ireland has progressed its application for EU approval to give Irish grass-fed beef Protected Geographical Indication (PGI).

The most well-known example of this indication is Champagne which can only officially come from the Champagne region of France.

Monkeypox

6. Smallpox vaccine supplies to inoculate people against monkeypox are “low and limited” in Ireland and the EU, the HSE has said.

The HSE is working to roll out the vaccine to vulnerable groups, and is putting plans in place to identify those most at risk.

Dundalk attack

7. Gardaí in Louth are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of 44 year-old, Marius Juodenas, following an incident in Dundalk on 5 July.

Shortly before 7pm, Gardaí attended a house on Barrack Street in Dundalk where Marius was discovered with serious injuries.

Nukes

8. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned he is ready to use his nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea.

Investigation

9. The PSNI have launched a murder investigation after a 63-year-old man was found in dead in Ballymena, Co Antrim yesterday.