New York

1. Two people died and 19 others were injured after a Mexican Navy training ship hit the Brooklyn Bridge, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

Gaza

2. Gaza’s Civil Defence agency said Israeli air strikes today killed at least 33 people, more than half of them children, a day after Israel announced an expanded military campaign.

Sligo

3. A young boy died after getting into difficulty in the water in Co Sligo.

Homicide Review

4. The head of the State’s policing oversight body said that gardaí must learn from questions raised about the investigation into the murder suicide of a Cavan family.

Pope Leo XIV

5. Pope Leo XIV made his popemobile debut before his papal inauguration at St Peter’s.

California

6. A bomb exploded yesterday outside a California fertility clinic, killing one person in what the FBI labelled a terror attack.

US storms

7. Severe storms that tore through the US states of Missouri, Kentucky and Virginia left more than 25 people dead, levelling homes and businesses while knocking out power for tens of thousands.

Airbnb

8. “It is highly coincidental” that Airbnb announced that it will provide grants for rural Ireland at a time when legislation is being progressed to clamp down on short term lets, Social Democrats TD Rory Hearne has said.

Eurovision

9. AUSTRIA’S JJ HAS won the Eurovision Song Contest with his pop-opera ballad Wasted Love, narrowly beating Israel into second place after the scores were announced at the end of tonight’s Grand Final.