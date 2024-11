GOOD MORNING.

Spain flooding

1. New weather warnings have been issued across Spain as further heavy rainfall is forecast following flooding which has killed at least 158 people.

Lebanon

2. At least 10 strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs overnight, after the Israeli army issued orders for buildings in the Hezbollah stronghold to be evacuated.

Special Education places

3. Parents of children with additional needs have pushed back on a claim from the Minister for Education that there are now more special education places in Dublin 15 than required.

Courts

4. A former HSE manager in the west of Ireland shared images and conducted conversations of “the utmost depravity” on the Kik live-streaming platform, a court heard.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

5. Federal prosecutors say lawyers for Sean “Diddy” Combs are trying to “hijack” the music mogul’s criminal case from them by asking a judge to force early disclosure of evidence, including his accusers’ identities.

New jobs

6. Microsoft has announced an investment in its Irish operations which will result in the creation of 550 new engineering and R&D jobs.

Halloween

7. Dublin Fire Brigade responded to 170 incidents across the county last night, with the majority being bonfires.

Weekend weather

8. Now that November has arrived, you might be expecting the temperature to drop, but this weekend Met Éireann is forecasting hughs of 15 degrees.