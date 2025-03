AT LEAST EIGHT people participating in a vigil for the children and mothers of Gaza were arrested this morning outside Leinster House.

In videos shared on social media, gardaí can be seen forcibly removing women sitting blocking the entrance gate on Kildare Street.

The arrests were made before 9am.

The women were participating in an overnight vigil for Mother’s Day to highlight the impact of displacement and violence on women and children in Gaza.

Gardai forcibly removing mothers protesting against genocide at the Dáil. pic.twitter.com/E3R4KXwkgr — Paul Murphy 🏳️‍⚧️ (@paulmurphy_TD) March 31, 2025

Speaking to The Journal shortly after the arrests, one of the participants at the vigil, Megan Ní Ghabhláin explained that at least eight mothers were arrested this morning after gardaí removed the photos and candles that had been placed outside the gates of Leinster House.

She said another four supporters were also arrested.

“We are absolutely shocked that this is what our gardaí feel is a priority for them.

“Most of these mothers had school runs this afternoon.

“Most of them had maternal duties, they were just there to stop the onslaught, the killing of innocent children. They were also there to demand some action from our government, that was our aim.”

“We came together on Mother’s Day because we felt that we couldn’t stay idly by as mothers because we felt that we have a bond that transcends borders with these women,” she said.

Since October 7 2023, it is estimated that Israel has killed at least 17,400 children in Gaza.

“These children had futures and they were loved just as much as our own children,” Ní Ghabhláin said.

Advertisement

Another participant, Wafa’a Abushark, who is Irish-Palestinian, said she was shocked at the garda response and said it was not something she had witnessed at any previous vigils or peaceful protests that Mothers Against Genocide have participated in.

“This group Mothers Against Genocide, we work hard and every one of us has children. We feel for the women of Gaza who have lost children and who live in a difficult situation,” she said.

Why have Gardai removed a Mother’s Day memorial for Palestine at the Dail and then broken up the vigil and arrested mothers peacefully taking part? Shameful.

Please go and show solidarity if you can at Kevin St Garda station. #mothersagainstgenocide #mothersday2025 pic.twitter.com/5XFOhr4mbS — Ruth Coppinger (@RuthCoppingerSP) March 31, 2025

“We wanted to hand in a letter of demands to our government ministers, that’s what we came to do. We reassured the guards that we were leaving at 11am but they felt the need to forcefully remove a bunch of innocent mothers who were just trying to uphold international law, which we are morally and legally obliged to do under the Geneva Convention,” Ní Ghabhláin added.

Some opposition TDs joined the women after the arrests in a show of solidarity.

Speaking to The Journal, People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said the garda response “seemed incredibly heavy-handed”.

Outside Leinster House shortly after the arrests. Jane Matthews Jane Matthews

“Not only removing people from the gates of the Dáil but then also arresting them comes in contrast to how other events outside the Dáil have been policed and I think it does require a statement from the Minister from Justice – is this how Palestine solidarity events are going to be policed from now on, in a very heavy handed way?”

Social Democrats TD Rory Hearne said the garda response was “completely disproportionate”.

“This was very clearly a peaceful group who are highlighting the genocide in Gaza. Removing people forcefully just seems a completely disproportionate response, and there are serious questions for the guards and the Oireachtas.

“I think there are questions to be asked around this. We need to be able to facilitate peaceful protest,” Hearne said.

In a statement today, gardaí said a number of individuals continued to block the entrance to Dáil Éireann at Kildare Street this morning.

“Any Garda response in relation to evolving events is in keeping with a community policing model and graduated policing response taking into account relevant legislation and public safety.

“Following engagement with the individuals, a direction was given under the Public Order Act. As this direction was not complied with following a period of time, a number of individuals were arrested for offences contrary to the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994 and are currently detained at Garda stations in the Dublin Metropolitan Region,” the statement said.