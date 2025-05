A MOTORCYCLIST HAS been airlifted to hospital after a crash on a rural road in Cavan yesterday evening.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident on the R194 in Virginia, Cavan.

In a statement, gardaí said: “The collision involving a car and a motorcycle occurred at approximately 6.40pm on the outskirts of Virginia.”

The motorcyclist, who is in his 50s, is in critical condition in the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.

The male driver of the car and a female passenger were uninjured.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have examined the scene and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam from the area around the time to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on (042) 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any other garda station.