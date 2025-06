A 36-YEAR-OLD motorcyclist has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Down yesterday.

The collision happened on the Portaferry Road in Newtownards yesterday afternoon at around 1.15pm.

The deceased has been named as Philip McClelland, who was from the Newtownards area.

PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair said McClelland died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained after the motorcycle collision.

The Portaferry Road had been closed for a number of hours but has since reopened to traffic.

Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam or other footage which could assist with the investigation is asked to make contact with the PSNI.