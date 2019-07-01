Man airlifted from Croagh Patrick after falling on descent

RESCUE TEAMS AIRLIFTED a man to safety yesterday after he sustained injuries while descending Croagh Patrick in Co Mayo.

Mayo Mountain Rescue (MMR) was tasked with assisting the coastguard helicopter by gardaí at around 4pm on Sunday.

The man had sustained a leg injury after falling on the descent from the mountain.

MMR arrived at the location soon after the call out and assisted the R118 crew in transporting the man by stretcher to the helicopter.

The injured man was then flown to Mayo University Hospital in Castlebar.

Following this call out, MMR was later called on to assist two walkers who had become disorientated in Ballycroy National Park.

According to the rescue team, the two walkers required assistance in getting back to their vehicle after it got dark.

The MMR first response team managed to locate the two walkers who had reached one of the huts in the forest.

The walkers were able to give their location in grid reference from the notice board in the hut.

The team then made their way to them and brought them back to their vehicle.