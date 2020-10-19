Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week.

We’re giving you three options for this evening because the news will be grim and we know you might need a bit of an escape.

Your Early Christmas Pick

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

FilmFour today at 6.40pm

Look, we know it’s not even Halloween yet but we also know there are people who are obsessed with Christmas and who love a festive flick no matter what time of year it is. And this is a classic. Sit back and watch Kevin make absolute fools out of Harry and Marv again – this time in New York.

Your Throwback Crime Thriller Pick

Double Jeopardy

TG4 today at 10pm

When her husband fakes his own death and frames her, Libby Parsons (Ashley Judd) is convicted of murder. When she realises her husband is still alive, she manages to get early release for good behaviour and sets out to track down him down, knowing that she can now actually kill him and get away with it.

Your Comedy Pick

Bruce Almighty

Comedy Central today at 10pm

TV reporter Bruce Nolan (Jim Carrey) has a go at God, telling him he’s not doing his job properly. Unsurprisingly it doesn’t go down well and Nolan is offered the chance to show he can to do a better job of it.

Your Spooky Pick

Ghostbusters (the reboot)

E4 on Friday at 9pm

This reboot of the 1980s comedy franchise stars Melissa McCarthy, Kirsten Wig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Chris Hemsworth. The four women and their assistant start a ghost-catching business in New York City. Yes, it bombed in the box office when it was released, but by Friday you might really need something lighthearted to watch and this at least won’t make you cry.

Your Streaming Pick

The Queen’s Gambit

Launching on Netflix Friday

It’s not exactly a movie, but it is a limited series drama so it’s like one very long movie. Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, a young Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) discovers an astonishing talent for chess. Beth transforms into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast while determined to succeed in the male-dominated world of competitive chess.

Your Sunday Afternoon Pick

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

RTÉ One on Sunday at 3.35pm

In the French Riviera, two con men compete to scam a rich woman out of $50,000 using some elaborate (and amusing) tactics. If you have never seen it, it’s a must watch.