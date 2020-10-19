#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 19 October 2020
Advertisement

Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

Here are our picks of TV movies this week.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 19 Oct 2020, 6:30 PM
52 minutes ago 9,789 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5237842

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the TV movie options available this week.

We’re giving you three options for this evening because the news will be grim and we know you might need a bit of an escape. 

Your Early Christmas Pick

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

  • FilmFour today at 6.40pm

Source: Video Detective/YouTube

Look, we know it’s not even Halloween yet but we also know there are people who are obsessed with Christmas and who love a festive flick no matter what time of year it is. And this is a classic. Sit back and watch Kevin make absolute fools out of Harry and Marv again – this time in New York.

Your Throwback Crime Thriller Pick

Double Jeopardy

  • TG4 today at 10pm

Source: Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

When her husband fakes his own death and frames her, Libby Parsons (Ashley Judd) is convicted of murder. When she realises her husband is still alive, she manages to get early release for good behaviour and sets out to track down him down, knowing that she can now actually kill him and get away with it.

Your Comedy Pick

Bruce Almighty

  • Comedy Central today at 10pm

Source: soundfan/YouTube

TV reporter Bruce Nolan (Jim Carrey) has a go at God, telling him he’s not doing his job properly. Unsurprisingly it doesn’t go down well and Nolan is offered the chance to show he can to do a better job of it.

Your Spooky Pick 

Ghostbusters (the reboot)

  • E4 on Friday at 9pm

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

This reboot of the 1980s comedy franchise stars Melissa McCarthy, Kirsten Wig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Chris Hemsworth. The four women and their assistant start a ghost-catching business in New York City. Yes, it bombed in the box office when it was released, but by Friday you might really need something lighthearted to watch and this at least won’t make you cry.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Your Streaming Pick

The Queen’s Gambit

  • Launching on Netflix Friday

Source: Netflix/YouTube

It’s not exactly a movie, but it is a limited series drama so it’s like one very long movie. Abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the late 1950s, a young Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) discovers an astonishing talent for chess. Beth transforms into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast while determined to succeed in the male-dominated world of competitive chess.

Your Sunday Afternoon Pick

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

  • RTÉ One on Sunday at 3.35pm

Source: Shout! Factory/YouTube

In the French Riviera, two con men compete to scam a rich woman out of $50,000 using some elaborate (and amusing) tactics. If you have never seen it, it’s a must watch.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie