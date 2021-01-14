Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

Blithe Spirit

Isla Fisher, Judi Dench and Dan Stevens star in this film version of the Noel Coward play, about a writer suffering from writer’s block… who accidentally summons the spirit of his dead first wife. Oops.

RottenTomatoes : 50%

: 50% IMDB : 5.9/10

: 5.9/10 Where can I see it? Sky Cinema

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

In this film from the wide Star Wars franchise, Felicity Jones plays the daughter of an Imperial scientist who joins the Rebel Alliance.

RottenTomatoes : 84%

: 84% IMDB : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Where can I see it? RTÉ One, 6.35pm Saturday

Robin’s Wish

This documentary is a portrait of the legendary comedian Robin William, who tragically took his own life. It explores how he had undiagnosed Lewy Body Dementia at the time he died.

RottenTomatoes: 89%

89% IMDB : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Where can I see it? Prime Video

Which one would you watch first?

