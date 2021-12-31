Man to appear before court after discovery of gun and ammunition in car

A MAN HAS been charged after being arrested when a his car was stopped and a handgun and ammunition was found in his vehicle.

Gardaí have charged the man today, aged in his 40s, following the seizure of the firearm.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court this evening at 8pm.

Around 2.40pm yesterday, Granard gardai stopped a car on suspicion of road traffic offences and arrested the man.

A subsequent search of the vehicle found a handgun and ammunition as well as a balaclava, firearm holster and other items, gardaí said.

He was brought to Granard Garda Station and detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The firearm and ammunition was sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis.