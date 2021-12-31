#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man to appear before court after discovery of gun and ammunition in car

The man was arrested yesterday afternoon and has now been charged.

By Lauren Boland Friday 31 Dec 2021, 7:30 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN HAS been charged after being arrested when a his car was stopped and a handgun and ammunition was found in his vehicle.

Gardaí have charged the man today, aged in his 40s, following the seizure of the firearm.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Mullingar District Court this evening at 8pm.

Around 2.40pm yesterday, Granard gardai stopped a car on suspicion of road traffic offences and arrested the man.

A subsequent search of the vehicle found a handgun and ammunition as well as a balaclava, firearm holster and other items, gardaí said.

He was brought to Granard Garda Station and detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

The firearm and ammunition was sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis.

