A CAR HAS been driven into a crowd in Munich, injuring 20 people according to German police.

The driver of the car was apprehended and “poses no further danger”, police said on social media.

Emergency services are at the scene in the area of Dachauer Straße in the southern German city following the incident, which occurred at around 10.30am local time.

“A major police, fire service and rescue operation is currently underway at the corner of Dachauer Strasse and Seidlstrasse,” Munich police said.

“Currently, around 20 injured people are being treated by emergency services. We do not yet have any information on the severity of the injuries.”

Police said the driver of the vehicle was 'secure' and the area was closed off for emergency services. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The ground at the scene close to the city’s historic centre was littered with items including glasses, shoes, thermal blankets and a pushchair.

Rescue helicopters have been tasked in response to what police said is now a major operation.

According to Munich police, the incident took place in the last hour when a “vehicle drove into a group of people”.

“The vehicle driver was secured at the scene, and currently poses no further danger,” they added.

Local media reported that the car, a Mini Cooper, drove into a group of striking workers and that ambulances had rushed to the scene.

Ambulances attending the scene after a Mini Cooper drove into a crowd of people. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The incident took place on a main stretch of road close to Munich’s city centre.

It comes a day before the city is due to host the high-profile Munich Security Conference, and less than two weeks before the country goes to vote in parliament elections.

With reporting from AFP