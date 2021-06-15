#Open journalism No news is bad news

Munster rape trial: Sexual abuse charges against child's grandmother are dropped

The decision was made following legal argument.

By Isabel Hayes Tuesday 15 Jun 2021, 1:08 PM
28 minutes ago 3,250 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5467301

THE JURY IN a child abuse trial of three men and four women has been told the case against the children’s grandmother has been withdrawn.

Addressing the jury this morning, Mr Justice Paul McDermott said that following legal argument, he had made the decision that the case against the woman was to be withdrawn and that she was to be found not guilty by direction of the trial judge.

The 57-year-old woman was accused of three counts of sexually assaulting her granddaughter. She had denied the charges.

Earlier in the trial, the child gave evidence under cross-examination that she could not remember her grandmother doing anything to her.

The remaining six accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, include the parents, aunts and uncles of the three main child complainants. The parents are also accused of neglecting two younger children. They deny all charges against them.

The trial continues.

