Woman arrested after man (55) murdered in Belfast

A WOMAN HAS been arrested after a man was murdered last night in west Belfast.

Police were called to address in Woodside Park just after 10pm last night, following reports that a 54-year-old man had been stabbed.

“The man was taken to hospital, but sadly died from his injuries a short time later,” said Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness.

“The 33-year-old woman was arrested for murder and possession of a Class B controlled drug. She remains in police custody at this time,” he said.

The PSNI said that anyone in the North who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101 quoting reference 2045 14/10/22.

Alternatively, people can provide information to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is anonymous.