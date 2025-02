TEECH BILLIONAIRE ELON Musk has made his first public appearance with Donald Trump at the White House where fresh powers were announced to overhaul the US government.

He railed against “unelected” bureaucrats and warned the US was risking “rule of the bureaucrat” – drawing accusations of hypocrisy given that Musk himself is an unelected official wielding huge power.

Dressed in a black “Make America Great Again” cap, black t-shirt and overcoat, the SpaceX and Tesla tycoon was accompanied by his young son as he spoke to reporters in the Oval Office, while the US president sat behind his desk.

Critics have blasted the Musk-led cuts as unconstitutional concentration of power in the presidency.

In his first appearance answering media questions since Trump returned to office, Musk conceded he would make “mistakes” but claimed the US would go “bankrupt” without cuts.

“It’s not optional for us to reduce federal expenses, it’s essential,” he told reporters.

Trump signed an order that was set to give Musk extra powers to order the heads of government departments to prepare for more of the cuts that have shaken the United States.

Musk is leading US President Donald Trump’s hugely controversial efforts to shred funding for a number of government agencies, through the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The world’s richest man rejected criticisms of a lack of transparency and possible conflicts of interest. He admitted he would make “mistakes” but said he would be tackling what he called the power of an “unelected” bureaucracy.

Musk’s role faces criticism in part because his companies have had huge US government contracts.

The DOGE team has triggered alarm among critics as well by gaining access through the US Treasury to sensitive data.

Advertisement

Multiple lawsuits seek to halt what opponents characterise as an illegal power grab.

Meanwhile, Musk’s team has moved through federal agencies, freezing aid programs and pushing workforce reductions.

An executive order outlining the scope of DOGE included details of a federal workforce reduction plan that will restrict agencies to hire only one employee for every four that depart.

Musk said he was being “transparent” and added: “It’s not like I think I can get away with something, I’ll be scrutinized non-stop.”

Trump-Musk relationship

Musk’s relationship with Trump has drawn attention also for how much longevity it may have, given the size of the two egos.

Time Magazine’s latest issue caused a stir with a cover featuring Musk behind the same Resolute Desk.

Musk however moved to show that he knew who is the boss.

“I check frequently with the president to make sure that this is what the president wants to happen. So, we talk almost every day,” he said.

At other times during the 30-minute press conference, Musk’s young son X – full name X Æ A-Xii – began to chatter and squirm during his remarks.

At other times the boy, dressed in a tan overcoat, knelt down and leaned against Trump’s desk as Musk’s comments drew near the half-hour mark.

“Gravitas can be difficult sometimes,” said Musk as his son drew more attention from reporters.

He said that thanks to Trump’s election win “you couldn’t ask for a stronger mandate from the public.”

“The people voted for major government reform and that’s what people are going to get,” said Musk.

with reporting by– © AFP 2025