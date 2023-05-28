Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Sunday 28 May 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Alamy Stock Photo A battle at the Four Courts, Dublin (1922) is believed to be the "point of no return" in the beginning of the Civil War.
# Garden of Remembrance
Taoiseach and Tánaiste to attend national Civil War commemoration in Dublin today
Last Wednesday marked 100 years since the end of the Irish Civil War.
1.4k
2
1 hour ago

A NATIONAL COMMEMORATION for the Irish Civil War is taking place in the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin today as a part of events for the Decade of Centenaries.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin will be in attendance along with relatives of those who were directly impacted by the Civil War for the ceremony today.

Other members of government are expected to be present for the occasion which seeks to provide a healing moment of reconciliation on the Civil War.

The commemoration will include musical and spoken-word performances from the Combined Band of the Defence Forces, Cór Linn Youth Choir and various solo performers. 

The Decade of Centenaries, launched in 2012, was an initiative set up by the the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media to complement many State commemorations.

The initiative, now in it’s final year, set up groups who would plan the commemorations and also highlighted the the period’s social and economic history, as well as documenting Irish emigration.

Last Wednesday marked 100 years since the end of the Irish Civil War, which saw the Free State government split into two groups because of the Anglo-Irish Treaty of 1921.

The two groups, Pro-Treaty and Anti-Treaty forces, put down their weapons on 24 May 1923 after a ceasefire was called and weapons were dumped.

The event will be broadcasted on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player at 12.10pm today, viewers who wish to watch with Irish Sign Language can find coverage on the RTÉ News Now channel.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     