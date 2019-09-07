This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 7 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

In Photos: Hundreds march to celebrate work of emergency and security services

About 1,500 of emergency service workers and their vehicles took part in the parade.

By Adam Daly Saturday 7 Sep 2019, 7:10 PM
27 minutes ago 1,540 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4800280
Charlie Byrne from Terenure, Dublin using his own gun and helmet in support of Sgt Aine Power of the Garda Armed Support Unit.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Charlie Byrne from Terenure, Dublin using his own gun and helmet in support of Sgt Aine Power of the Garda Armed Support Unit.
Charlie Byrne from Terenure, Dublin using his own gun and helmet in support of Sgt Aine Power of the Garda Armed Support Unit.
Image: Eamonn Farrell

THE SECOND NATIONAL day to recognise the contribution of Ireland’s frontline workers in the emergency and security services has taken place in Dublin’s city centre. 

About 1,500 of emergency service workers and their vehicles took part in a parade from Parnell Square to Dublin Castle shortly after noon today as part of the celebrations.

In 2018, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that the first Saturday in September every year will celebrate Irish frontline workers so they can get the public recognition “they so rightly deserve.”

Previously, members of frontline services had been arranging their own parade, but groups came to the government in 2018 to ask for the day to be officially recognised.

Tweet by @Garda Info Source: Garda Info/Twitter

Tweet by @Civil Defence IRL Source: Civil Defence IRL/Twitter

Tweet by @Irish Red Cross Source: Irish Red Cross/Twitter

The march was followed by a skills display at Dublin Castle where members of the public got to see vehicles and equipment up close.

EMERGENCY SERVICES DAY II2A9741_90579293 Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

EMERGENCY SERVICES DAY II2A9776_90579296 Sgt Brendan McCarthy from the 2nd Cavalry recon unit explaining his undercover role to members of the public. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

EMERGENCY SERVICES DAY II2A9697_90579289 Seb Corkrey (11) from Ashtown learning how to fire a 120mm mortar, from Gunner O'Reilly, of the Irish Defence Forces. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

EMERGENCY SERVICES DAY II2A9711_90579292 (1) CJ Condron (6) from Artane, Dublin, learning how to carry out CPR, from Liam Fox of the St. John Ambulance Service. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie