In Photos: Hundreds march to celebrate work of emergency and security services

Charlie Byrne from Terenure, Dublin using his own gun and helmet in support of Sgt Aine Power of the Garda Armed Support Unit.

Charlie Byrne from Terenure, Dublin using his own gun and helmet in support of Sgt Aine Power of the Garda Armed Support Unit.

THE SECOND NATIONAL day to recognise the contribution of Ireland’s frontline workers in the emergency and security services has taken place in Dublin’s city centre.

About 1,500 of emergency service workers and their vehicles took part in a parade from Parnell Square to Dublin Castle shortly after noon today as part of the celebrations.

In 2018, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that the first Saturday in September every year will celebrate Irish frontline workers so they can get the public recognition “they so rightly deserve.”

Previously, members of frontline services had been arranging their own parade, but groups came to the government in 2018 to ask for the day to be officially recognised.

Source: Garda Info/Twitter

Source: Civil Defence IRL/Twitter

Source: Irish Red Cross/Twitter

The march was followed by a skills display at Dublin Castle where members of the public got to see vehicles and equipment up close.

Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Sgt Brendan McCarthy from the 2nd Cavalry recon unit explaining his undercover role to members of the public. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Seb Corkrey (11) from Ashtown learning how to fire a 120mm mortar, from Gunner O'Reilly, of the Irish Defence Forces. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

CJ Condron (6) from Artane, Dublin, learning how to carry out CPR, from Liam Fox of the St. John Ambulance Service. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie