In Photos: Hundreds march to celebrate work of emergency and security services

THE SECOND NATIONAL day to recognise the contribution of Ireland’s frontline workers in the emergency and security services has taken place in Dublin’s city centre.
About 1,500 of emergency service workers and their vehicles took part in a parade from Parnell Square to Dublin Castle shortly after noon today as part of the celebrations.
In 2018, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that the first Saturday in September every year will celebrate Irish frontline workers so they can get the public recognition “they so rightly deserve.”
Previously, members of frontline services had been arranging their own parade, but groups came to the government in 2018 to ask for the day to be officially recognised.
The march was followed by a skills display at Dublin Castle where members of the public got to see vehicles and equipment up close.
