RSA chief to apologise in front of Transport Committee for delays in NCT inspections

THE CEO OF the Road Safety Authority and a representative from an NCT services contractor are set to address the Oireachtas Transport Committee this morning on the lengthy waiting times facing drivers who are required to have their vehicles inspected.

The average wait between booking an appointment and the next available appointment date is currently 27 days, compared to a pre-pandemic average of 12 days, the RSA has confirmed.

Data from December 2022 compiled by the National Car Testing Service showed that Kells in County Meath had the longest wait time of any NCT centre, at 42 days.

RSA chief Sam Waide is set to deliver opening remarks to the committee later today to explain the delays in the NCT service. It is expected that he will apologise for the inconvenience these protracted wait times have caused drivers.

The service is currently provided at 49 test centres nationwide under a contract awarded to Applus Inspection Services Ireland Ltd. The deal is set to run until June 2030.

Applus’s country representative for Ireland, Mark Synnott, will also speak to the committee.

Over 35,000 tests per week are currently being carried out according to the latest data on NCTs – that is up from 28,000 average in the last three months of 2022. However, there are approximately 375,000 vehicles overdue with their NCT.

This is 170,000 above the norm for this time of year, Waide is expected to admit.

Synnott is set to address the pandemic’s impact on staffing within the industry, as well as the actions taken by Applus to rectify the current NCT delays.

In his opening statement, it’s understood that Synnott will claim that 2,500 vehicles do not show up for their appointment each week and a further 1,000 will cancel just before the test.

That’s a combined 3,500 vehicles each and every week foregoing their appointment and looking for a new one.”

He is also due to explain how vehicles tend to be registered in the first few months of each year, meaning that quarter one of any year will have the largest demand for testing.

It is expected that Synnott will add that the NCTS managed this demand surge from 2016 to 2020 by proactively getting ahead of the demand curve but have been behind that curve and struggling to catch-up since the pandemic.

The beginning of 2022 saw a significant amount of Covid-19 transmission, which led to disruption in testing and caused a significant knock-on effect, increasing wait times, he will tell the committee.

According to Applus, 113 inspectors left the company during or after the pandemic, while the number of vehicles that required testing increased significantly.

However the company has since hired 124 new inspectors, including 44 recruited from the Philippines, the Applus representative will explain. The company says it now employs the highest volumes of vehicle inspectors in the history of the NCTS.

Synott will take questions from committee members from 1.3opm.