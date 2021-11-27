Netherlands to be 'effectively closed' in the evenings as Covid cases surge

Coronavirus sign in an empty terrace in the Netherlands yesterday.

THE NETHERLANDS WILL be “effectively closed” in the evenings from tomorrow with bars, restaurants and many shops shutting early to curb a spike in Covid cases.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said yesterday that from tomorrow “the whole of the Netherlands is effectively closed between 5pm and 5am”.

“We have to be realistic, the daily figures are still too high,” Rutte added, referring to Covid-19 cases surpassing 20,000 a day. Around 85% of adults are vaccinated in the Netherlands.

Rutte acknowledged that the government had failed to get across the message that people with symptoms need to get tested, since it last tightened the measures two weeks ago.

“I blame myself for that,” he said. “We have to do better.”

Before these new rules, non-essential shops had been allowed to stay open until 6pm and hospitality until 8pm.

Amateur sports will also have to stop after 5pm, while professional sports including football matches will continue to be played behind closed doors.

Patrons must now wear masks and maintain social distancing of 1.5 metres, meaning that cafes, cinemas, theatres and other venues will have reduced capacity, Rutte said.

Dozens of protesters held a demonstration in The Hague as the prime minister tightened the country’s partial lockdown.

But fears of a repeat of the riots that swept the country last weekend over the government’s coronavirus restrictions proved, for the time being, unfounded.

‘Snot-bubble guideline’

The largest rise in infections is among children in the Netherlands. Pupils aged 10 and above must wear masks in hallways in schools.

The government is tightening its “snot-bubble guideline” so that primary school children with even a mild cold must stay home and be tested, it said in a statement.

Hospitals will meanwhile cancel non-critical operations such as knee and hip surgery.

The Netherlands lifted most coronavirus restrictions in September but was forced to reintroduce them in October.

Riots broke out in Rotterdam last Friday and the trouble spread to The Hague on Saturday and to other cities including Groningen in the north on Sunday and Monday.