#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Saturday 27 November 2021
Advertisement

Netherlands to be 'effectively closed' in the evenings as Covid cases surge

Bars, restaurants and many shops will close from 5pm.

By AFP Saturday 27 Nov 2021, 8:30 AM
36 minutes ago 6,343 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5613732
Coronavirus sign in an empty terrace in the Netherlands yesterday.
Image: Utrecht Robin/ABACA
Coronavirus sign in an empty terrace in the Netherlands yesterday.
Coronavirus sign in an empty terrace in the Netherlands yesterday.
Image: Utrecht Robin/ABACA

THE NETHERLANDS WILL be “effectively closed” in the evenings from tomorrow with bars, restaurants and many shops shutting early to curb a spike in Covid cases.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said yesterday that from tomorrow “the whole of the Netherlands is effectively closed between 5pm and 5am”.

“We have to be realistic, the daily figures are still too high,” Rutte added, referring to Covid-19 cases surpassing 20,000 a day. Around 85% of adults are vaccinated in the Netherlands.

Rutte acknowledged that the government had failed to get across the message that people with symptoms need to get tested, since it last tightened the measures two weeks ago.

“I blame myself for that,” he said. “We have to do better.”

Before these new rules, non-essential shops had been allowed to stay open until 6pm and hospitality until 8pm.

Amateur sports will also have to stop after 5pm, while professional sports including football matches will continue to be played behind closed doors.

Patrons must now wear masks and maintain social distancing of 1.5 metres, meaning that cafes, cinemas, theatres and other venues will have reduced capacity, Rutte said.

Dozens of protesters held a demonstration in The Hague as the prime minister tightened the country’s partial lockdown.

But fears of a repeat of the riots that swept the country last weekend over the government’s coronavirus restrictions proved, for the time being, unfounded.

‘Snot-bubble guideline’

The largest rise in infections is among children in the Netherlands. Pupils aged 10 and above must wear masks in hallways in schools. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The government is tightening its “snot-bubble guideline” so that primary school children with even a mild cold must stay home and be tested, it said in a statement.

Hospitals will meanwhile cancel non-critical operations such as knee and hip surgery.

The Netherlands lifted most coronavirus restrictions in September but was forced to reintroduce them in October.

Riots broke out in Rotterdam last Friday and the trouble spread to The Hague on Saturday and to other cities including Groningen in the north on Sunday and Monday.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie