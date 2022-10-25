Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 25 October 2022
Sunak shake-up: New British Prime Minister shuffles Cabinet, here's who's in so far

Almost a dozen of former PM Liz Truss’ top-tier ministers have been axed.

23 minutes ago 1,982 Views 2 Comments
Britain's new PM Rishi Sunak waves to the crowd after delivering his first address outside 10 Downing Street.
Britain's new PM Rishi Sunak waves to the crowd after delivering his first address outside 10 Downing Street.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Updated 19 minutes ago

NEW UK PRIME Minister Rishi Sunak has culled nearly a dozen of Liz Truss’s top-tier ministers.

Sunak has also revived the frontbench careers of some ministers who were forced out during the short reign of the former PM.

So far, these are the people on Sunak’s team.

Home Secretary: Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman is back as Home Secretary, mere days after she dramatically quit Liz Truss’s Government.

braverman

She originally left the role last week after she said she had made a “technical infringement” of the rules by sending an official document from a personal email and was now taking responsibility.

At the Conservative Party conference earlier this month, Braverman told a fringe event she would “love to be having a front page of The Telegraph with a plane taking off to Rwanda.”

“That’s my dream. That’s my obsession,” she added.

She said it will be “amazing” if the first UK flight carrying migrants to the African country takes off by Christmas.

Chancellor of the Exchequer: Jeremy Hunt

Jeremy Hunt, brought into the Treasury to fix the economic crisis which began under Liz Truss, will stay in the role ahead of his Halloween financial statement on Monday.

Hunt, who was seen as safe in the role with the new leader eager to reassure the financial markets after the turbulence of the Truss administration, warned “it is going to be tough”.

hunt

Northern Ireland Secretary: Chris Heaton-Harris

Heaton-Harris also retains his role following his appointment by Truss in September. This week, he reiterated that an election will be called in the North if the Northern Ireland Assembly is not reformed by 28 October, as it is a legal requirement.

heaton

Deputy prime minister and justice secretary: Dominic Raab

Raab has been reappointed as Justice Secretary less than two months after he was sacked.

He held both roles under Boris Johnson, before being sacked by Liz Truss for his support of Sunak during the last Conservative leadership campaign.

rabb

Foreign Secretary: James Cleverly

Upon his reappointment, Cleverly said he will continue to support the UK’s allies around the world “especially standing with Ukraine”. 

Cleverly was appointed Education Secretary under Boris Johnson’s premiership in July of this year, before being made Foreign Secretary by Liz Truss in September. 

cleverly

Housing and Levelling Up Secretary: Michael Gove

Michael Gove returns to the Cabinet after being dramatically sacked by Boris Johnson in July, Downing Street confirmed.

gove

Health Secretary: Steve Barclay

Barclay returns to Cabinet as Health Secretary as part of the re-shuffle.

He was appointed Health Secretary by Boris Johnson in July, before being replaced by Therese Coffey. He said he is “delighted” to return to the role. 

As part of the re-shiffle, Coffey becomes Environment Secretary.

barclay

Defence Secretary: Ben Wallace

Wallace has retained his position and said it is a “privilege to have the opportunity to lead Defence again”. He has held this role since July 2019.

wallace

Business Secretary: Grant Shapps

Shapps briefly served as Home Secretary under Liz Truss after Suella Braverman’s resignation and now finds himself Business Secretary.

shapps

Education Secretary: Gillian Keegan

Sunak supporter Keegan has been promoted in the re-shuffle, having previously served as a junior minister at the Foreign Office under Truss. She is the fifth Education Secretary in under four months.

keegan

Environment Secretary: Therese Coffey

Previously serving as Health Secretary and Deputy PM under Liz Truss, Coffey becomes the new Environment Secretary. When asked if she is happy with her new role, Coffey replied: “Very much so”.

coffey

Chief Whip: Simon Hart

Sunak loyalist Hart will be the man tasked with ensuring party discipline among Tory MPs.

hart

Conservative Party Chair: Nadhim Zahawi

The new party chair tweeted: “It’s a great honour to be appointed chairman of the party I joined as a young man and has meant so much to me.”

International Trade Secretary: Kemi Badenoch

Badenoch will remain as International Trade Secretary, a role she was appointed to under Truss. She will also become minister for women and equalities, taking over from Nadhim Zahawi.

tarde

Transport Secretary: Mark Harper

Mark Harper takes over from Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who was appointed Transport Secretary under Truss.

She tweeted: “Congratulations to Mark Harper on his appointment as Transport Secretary, continuing to deliver on our 2019 manifesto, building infrastructure to help us level-up the whole of the country, and driving the net-zero revolution.”

Ff75MJdWAAE7nA5

Attorney General: Victoria Prentis

Ff72X7MXgAcW3Js

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport: Michelle Donelan

sport

Wales Secretary: David TC Davies

davies

Scottish Secretary: Alister Jack

scotland

With additional reporting from Press Association

Diarmuid Pepper
