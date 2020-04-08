This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do you welcome new garda powers for restricting movement during Covid-19 crisis?

People could face a fine of €2,500 or a jail sentence.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 8 Apr 2020, 9:29 AM
37 minutes ago 17,677 Views 56 Comments
File photo
GARDAÍ HAVE NEW powers to arrest and detain members of the public who flout the advice of the public health authorities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cabinet members signed off on the measures yesterday, and they were signed by Health Minister Simon Harris, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Attorney General last night.

Measures in place at present mean members of the public must stay at home, except to gather essential goods, to provide essential care, or to get a brief spell of exercise within 2km of their home.

However, some people are not abiding by these guidelines and authorities are worried more people will flout the guidelines over the Easter weekend.

Those convicted under the new rules could face a maximum of six months in prison or a fine of €2,500.

We want to know: Do you welcome the new garda powers for restricting movement during the Covid-19 crisis?


Poll Results:

Yes (611)
No (102)
I don't know (30)



About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (56)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
