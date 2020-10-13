#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 13 October 2020
Over 600 new garda recruits and 500 new garda staff promised in Budget 2021

The garda’s IT system is also due an upgrade.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 2:42 PM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced funding is being provided to train up to 620 new garda recruits.

Michael McGrath, announcing some of the justice measures of Budget 2021, said that hundreds of new garda civilian posts will also be filled. It is hoped that this measure will reduce the administrative load placed on sworn officers. 

McGrath said that new funding will mean a potential 620 new recruits will go through the system in Templemore. 

The decision means that the garda force could surpass over 15,000 members for the first time. 

McGrath said that nearly €30 million has also been made available for Covid supports and that money is also being made available to fund the inquest into the Stardust tragedy. 

€13 million for PPE for gardaí is also being provided. 

He said: “The core current expenditure increase of 4.6% will allow for the recruitment of up to 620 trainee Gardaí in 2021. It will also provide for in the region of 500 Garda staff to underpin civilianisation and redeployment and to provide professional support to front-line policing.

“In addition, the funding provision will support a number of reform programmes across the sector. The capital allocation of €250 million will continue to facilitate the significant ongoing programme of investment in ICT modernisation to further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of policing services and will enable ongoing construction of the new Forensic Science Ireland laboratory.”

Upgrades to the garda’s internal IT systems have also been promised. 

Up to 70 new garda cars will also be bought to replace current models which are currently leased. These are also expected feature upgrades to the current internal garda car’s technology.

Other justice measures announced for justice in the Budget include:

  • €27 million for Covid-related measures
  • An extra €10 million in capital expenditure and €4.4 million in current expenditure for Forensic Science Ireland
  • €2.7 million in increased funding to combat domestic, sexual and gender based violence, as well as support for victims
  • €2 million to fund additional staffing for the Data Protection Commission and help it achieve its goal of having well in excess of 200 staff by the end of 2021.

