Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- Political leaders cast their ballots in the first day of voting for the Northern Ireland Assembly.
- An Exchequer deficit of €1.1 billion was recorded at the end of April, compared with a deficit of €7.6 billion in the same period last year.
- A scheme should be put in place to consider applications from gay and bisexual men who were charged with sexual offences under historic anti-LGBT legislation for their convictions to be disregarded, an expert group recommended.
- A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murder of another man in Kilkenny earlier this week.
- The issue of self defence may have to be considered in the murder trial of a delivery cyclist accused of fatally stabbing schoolboy Josh Dunne following “a stand-off” over a stolen bicycle, the State has told the Central Criminal Court jury.
- Tax measures may need to be looked in order to keep ‘mom-and-pop landlords’ from exiting the market, according to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.
- A two-year-old girl who was found with critical injuries in an apartment three years ago and died a few hours later in hospital had sustained 49 external and four internal injuries, a murder trial in Cork has heard.
- A swimming coach has been arrested as part of an investigation into child sexual exploitation.
- Facebook and Twitter are offering special support services for TDs and Senators who feel they are the subject of abuse online.
International
#UKRAINE Ukrainian forces claimed Russia violated a ceasefire for humanitarian corridors at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.
#COVID CERTS The European Parliament has passed a non-binding vote to allow member states to discuss whether the EU Digital Covid-19 Certificate system should continue beyond the current end date of 30 June.
#PALESTINE An Israeli High Court decision has approved the eviction of roughly 1,000 Palestinian villagers to make way for a military training zone.
#CHINA Hong Kong has reopened beaches and pools in a relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, while China’s capital Beijing has begun easing quarantine rules for overseas arrivals.
#ISRAEL Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said he accepted an apology from Russian President Vladimir Putin for controversial remarks about the Holocaust made by Moscow’s top diplomat.
