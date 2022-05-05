#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 5 May 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 5 May 2022, 9:01 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Standalone Thursday 003 Pictured are rowers out in the Grand Canal Dock in Dublin today, with the Poolbeg Chimneys in the background. Source: Leah Farrell

  • Political leaders cast their ballots in the first day of voting for the Northern Ireland Assembly.
  • An Exchequer deficit of €1.1 billion was recorded at the end of April, compared with a deficit of €7.6 billion in the same period last year.
  • A scheme should be put in place to consider applications from gay and bisexual men who were charged with sexual offences under historic anti-LGBT legislation for their convictions to be disregarded, an expert group recommended. 
  • A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murder of another man in Kilkenny earlier this week.
  • The issue of self defence may have to be considered in the murder trial of a delivery cyclist accused of fatally stabbing schoolboy Josh Dunne following “a stand-off” over a stolen bicycle, the State has told the Central Criminal Court jury.
  • Tax measures may need to be looked in order to keep ‘mom-and-pop landlords’ from exiting the market, according to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien. 
  • A two-year-old girl who was found with critical injuries in an apartment three years ago and died a few hours later in hospital had sustained 49 external and four internal injuries, a murder trial in Cork has heard.
  • A swimming coach has been arrested as part of an investigation into child sexual exploitation. 
  • Facebook and Twitter are offering special support services for TDs and Senators who feel they are the subject of abuse online.

International

may-5-2022-guwahati-guwahati-india-a-man-carry-fishing-net-in-river-brahmaputra-to-catch-fishes-which-flows-from-chinas-tibet-and-enter-india-through-arunachal-pradesh-in-guwahati-assam-india-o A man carries a fishing net in the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati Assam, India. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE Ukrainian forces claimed Russia violated a ceasefire for humanitarian corridors at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

#COVID CERTS The European Parliament has passed a non-binding vote to allow member states to discuss whether the EU Digital Covid-19 Certificate system should continue beyond the current end date of 30 June.

#PALESTINE An Israeli High Court decision has approved the eviction of roughly 1,000 Palestinian villagers to make way for a military training zone.

#CHINA Hong Kong has reopened beaches and pools in a relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions, while China’s capital Beijing has begun easing quarantine rules for overseas arrivals.

#ISRAEL Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said he accepted an apology from Russian President Vladimir Putin for controversial remarks about the Holocaust made by Moscow’s top diplomat.

Parting Shot

The weekend is fast approaching and planning for downtime is well and truly underway. 

Every Thursday evening we bring you trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch in the cinema or streaming.  

