Thursday 5 May 2022
Man charged with murder in Kilkenny incident

Andrew Cash, from Highrath, Clara, Co Kilkenny, is accused of killing John Cash following an incident on Tuesday.

By Eoghan Dalton Thursday 5 May 2022, 12:36 PM
33 minutes ago 2,283 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5755540
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A 29-YEAR-old man has been charged with the murder of another man in Kilkenny earlier this week.

Andrew Cash, from Highrath, Clara, Co Kilkenny, is accused of killing John Cash as a result of an incident at around 12.45pm on Tuesday.

The deceased, who was aged 40, was found with serious injuries on Hebron Road in Kilkenny city.

His wife Elizabeth Cash also suffered injuries during the incident.

John Cash was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital but later died. He was originally from Clondalkin in Dublin and had been living in Ballyragget in Co Kilkenny with his wife and children.

The accused was arrested at the scene outside O’Loughlin Gaels GAA club and appeared this morning before Carlow District Court.

Garda Colm McMenamin from Kilkenny Garda Station gave evidence in court of arrest, charge and caution.

He said Andrew Cash made no comment when he was charged with murder just after 1 o’clock this morning.

He was then charged with assault causing harm on John Cash’s widow Elizabeth Cash, to which he said: “I wasn’t expecting that.”

Chris Hogan, solicitor, said Andrew Cash needs appropriate psychiatric and medical care.

He requested legal aid which was granted by Judge Geraldine Carthy.

Andrew Cash was remanded in custody to appear before Kilkenny district court next Tuesday via video link.

Eoghan Dalton
