Dublin: 12°C Thursday 8 October 2020
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 8 Oct 2020, 4:50 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CROSS BORDER COOPERATION: The Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke by phone this morning amid the worsening Covid-19 situation in Northern Ireland.

2. #COURTS: A man was found guilty of murdering his former flatmate by stabbing him 62 times and dumping his body in the gateway of a country lane in Co Dublin. 

3. #CODE ERROR: Students who missed out on college courses due to the calculated grades error have now been offered their places.

4. #PRESS UP: A Dublin-based hospitality group has sued the government over Covid-19 restrictions in place for bars and restaurants. 

5. #US ELECTION: US President Donald Trump said he will not participate in a virtual debate with Joe Biden next week. 

Orla Dwyer
