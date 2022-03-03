The 5 at 5: Thursday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #UKRAINE Here are the latest developments in Ukraine today one week since Russia began its invasion.
2. #ASHLING MURPHY Gardaí arrested a couple in their 60s on suspicion of allegedly impeding the arrest of a suspect in the investigation into the murder of Ashling Murphy.
3. #ENERGY Explainer: How reliant is Ireland on Russian energy – and why are gas and oil prices rising?
4. #CENSUS The Census will take place next month on Sunday 3 April after it was postponed last year due to Covid-19.
5. #MICA Homeowners whose homes are deteriorating due to mica welcomed a new report into assessing costs for the redress scheme.
