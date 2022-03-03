The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE Here are the latest developments in Ukraine today one week since Russia began its invasion.

2. #ASHLING MURPHY Gardaí arrested a couple in their 60s on suspicion of allegedly impeding the arrest of a suspect in the investigation into the murder of Ashling Murphy.

3. #ENERGY Explainer: How reliant is Ireland on Russian energy – and why are gas and oil prices rising?

Advertisement

4. #CENSUS The Census will take place next month on Sunday 3 April after it was postponed last year due to Covid-19.

5. #MICA Homeowners whose homes are deteriorating due to mica welcomed a new report into assessing costs for the redress scheme.