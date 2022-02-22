Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A new law will allow for the site of the Tuam mother and baby home and other institutions to be excavated.

will allow for the site of the Tuam mother and baby home and other institutions to be excavated. A man is in critical condition in hospital after being shot in a rural area near Tallaght this afternoon.

in a rural area near Tallaght this afternoon. The Russian ambassador to Ireland warned that Moscow will respond ‘proportionately’ to EU sanctions .

. Public health officials reported a total of 7,354 Covid-19 cases today between PCR and antigen tests.

today between PCR and antigen tests. Cabinet signed off on lifting almost all legal requirements on masks from next Monday, with people instead allowed to choose whether to wear a mask in places like retail, transport and schools.

almost all legal requirements on masks from next Monday, with people instead allowed to choose whether to wear a mask in places like retail, transport and schools. Stardust campaigners are calling on the government to use funding allocated to the upcoming inquest to pay jurors.

are calling on the government to use funding allocated to the upcoming inquest to pay jurors. Gardaí and the PSNI seized €70,000 worth of drugs, seven vehicles and more than 1,000 litres of smuggled kerosene in the border region last week.

Films Kin and Belfast have scooped 13 and 10 nominations each at the 2022 Irish Film and Television Academy Awards.

THE WORLD

#UKRAINE AND RUSSIA Countries around the world are imposing sanctions on Russia’s recognition of separatist regions in Ukraine’s east, along with the deployment of troops.

#NEW ZEALAND Riot police clashed with anti-vaccine protesters near New Zealand’s parliament.



#BULGARIA Champion boxer Kellie Harrington won her first competitive bout since last summer’s Tokyo final in Sofia.

PARTING SHOT

For a bit of an escape from reality, the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival opens tomorrow with a programme of films, documentaries and events.

The line-up includes more than 100 films from 19 countries and runs until 6 March.

Director Sasha King spoke to The Journal about creating Vicky, a feature documentary about CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan.