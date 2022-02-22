#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 22 February 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 22 Feb 2022, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

ELECTRICAL SCOOTERS 8L5A2241 Dublin city centre Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

  • A new law will allow for the site of the Tuam mother and baby home and other institutions to be excavated.
  • A man is in critical condition in hospital after being shot in a rural area near Tallaght this afternoon.
  • The Russian ambassador to Ireland warned that Moscow will respond ‘proportionately’ to EU sanctions.
  • Public health officials reported a total of 7,354 Covid-19 cases today between PCR and antigen tests.
  • Cabinet signed off on lifting almost all legal requirements on masks from next Monday, with people instead allowed to choose whether to wear a mask in places like retail, transport and schools. 
  • Stardust campaigners are calling on the government to use funding allocated to the upcoming inquest to pay jurors.
  • Gardaí and the PSNI seized €70,000 worth of drugs, seven vehicles and more than 1,000 litres of smuggled kerosene in the border region last week.
  • Films Kin and Belfast have scooped 13 and 10 nominations each at the 2022 Irish Film and Television Academy Awards.

THE WORLD

Biden Russia sanctions

#UKRAINE AND RUSSIA Countries around the world are imposing sanctions on Russia’s recognition of separatist regions in Ukraine’s east, along with the deployment of troops.

#NEW ZEALAND Riot police clashed with anti-vaccine protesters near New Zealand’s parliament.

#BULGARIA Champion boxer Kellie Harrington won her first competitive bout since last summer’s Tokyo final in Sofia.

PARTING SHOT

For a bit of an escape from reality, the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival opens tomorrow with a programme of films, documentaries and events.

The line-up includes more than 100 films from 19 countries and runs until 6 March. 

Director Sasha King spoke to The Journal about creating Vicky, a feature documentary about CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan.

