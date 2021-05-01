Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sunrise swimmers at Dublin's Forty Foot this morning Source: RollingNews.ie

THE WORLD

Thousands gathered in Hermannplatz, Berlin to celebrate May Day Source: Markus Schreiber

#MAY DAY Across Europe, unions and protestors took to the streets to celebrate International Workers’ Day for the first time since the pandemic again. Police and protestors clashed in Paris and five arrests were made in Lyon.

#GRIM MILESTONE India reported more than 400,000 cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours today, a global record.

#DEBUNKED Yes, that picture of UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock holding a dodgy-looking pint of Guinness was fake.

PARTING SHOT

As President Higgins said today, International Workers’ Day is a time to celebrate the efforts of those focused on “making our workplaces spaces that reflect the dignity of work, and safer places of collective experience”.

In that spirit, Sean Murray spoke to workers and campaigners with disabilities about the workplace changes that the pandemic has brought about, particularly the shift to remote working.

He writes, “People with disabilities and their advocates are clear – this new world of work offers them new opportunities to excel but essential supports such as transport and accessibility are needed to ensure they aren’t left behind.”