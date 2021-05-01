#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 1 May 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Ian Curran Saturday 1 May 2021, 8:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sunrise Sunrise swimmers at Dublin's Forty Foot this morning Source: RollingNews.ie

  • Public health officials confirmed a further three deaths and 569 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
  • Amid concern about the incidence rate of the virus in Donegal, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he will meet with the CMO and local politicians to discuss additional resources for the county.
  • Experimental analysis of RIP.ie data by the Central Statistics Office has revealed “pronounced increases” in the number of death notices in April last year, and January and February of this year. 
  • In a video address to mark International Workers’ Day, President Michael D Higgins called for carers to be recognised as essential workers in the wake of the pandemic.
  • Fine Gael councillor James Geoghegan officially declared his intention to seek to be his party’s nomination for the by-election in Dublin Bay South.
  • Two men have been charged after a shot was fired at a gardaí during a search operation in Cork City on Thursday.
  • Sources close to Lagan Valley MP Jeffrey Donaldson say the DUP chief whip is “likely” to run for party leader against Edwin Poots following Arlene Foster’s departure.
  • People on both sides of the border are not prepared to foot the bill for a united Ireland, a Belfast Telegraph/Irish Independent poll has suggested.
  • The Irish Coast Guard and the RNLI issued a joint call urging people to be vigilant and take care in and on the water this bank holiday weekend.

THE WORLD

virus-outbreak-may-day Thousands gathered in Hermannplatz, Berlin to celebrate May Day Source: Markus Schreiber

#MAY DAY Across Europe, unions and protestors took to the streets to celebrate International Workers’ Day for the first time since the pandemic again. Police and protestors clashed in Paris and five arrests were made in Lyon.

#GRIM MILESTONE India reported more than 400,000 cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours today, a global record.

#DEBUNKED Yes, that picture of UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock holding a dodgy-looking pint of Guinness was fake. 

PARTING SHOT

As President Higgins said today, International Workers’ Day is a time to celebrate the efforts of those focused on “making our workplaces spaces that reflect the dignity of work, and safer places of collective experience”.

In that spirit, Sean Murray spoke to workers and campaigners with disabilities about the workplace changes that the pandemic has brought about, particularly the shift to remote working.

He writes, “People with disabilities and their advocates are clear – this new world of work offers them new opportunities to excel but essential supports such as transport and accessibility are needed to ensure they aren’t left behind.”

Ian Curran
