Tuesday 7 September 2021
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 7 Sep 2021, 4:55 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #AFGHANISTAN The Taliban announced an interim government for Afghanistan with leading positions given to founders or members at the top of the group during the last two decades. 

2. #CAO The CAO sent out offers for third level education places today – find all the points here.

3. #ZAPPONEGATE Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney apologised for mistakes relating to Katherine Zappone’s appointment as a UN special envoy during another appearance before an Oireachtas Committee.

4. #CORONAVIRUS Public health officials confirmed 1,470 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

5. #SALLY ROONEY Bookshops are buzzing with the release of Sally Rooney’s new novel Beautiful World, Where Are You.

