Here's What Happened Today: Friday

IRELAND

Rain and cold weather in Phoenix Park this morning Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Public health officials confirmed a further four deaths and 545 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

in Ireland. India and Iran are among five new countries to be added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list after the bank holiday weekend.

to the mandatory hotel quarantine list after the bank holiday weekend. The Irish Council for International Students has criticised the Department of Justice for telling people studying English to pay for a course so they can extend their visas .

. The HSE is temporarily opening walk-in Covid-19 test centres in seven more towns over the next week.

in seven more towns over the next week. The gardaí have launched an investigation into a fire onboard the MV Alta, the former ghost ship now on rocks near Ballycotton, Co Cork.

onboard the MV Alta, the former ghost ship now on rocks near Ballycotton, Co Cork. Hospitality and retail reopened in Northern Ireland today after being closed for four months.

today after being closed for four months. The Court of Appeal ruled that John Waters and Gemma O’Doherty must pay the legal costs of their failed appeal against a refusal to permit them to challenge the constitutionality of laws introduced in response to Covid-19.

of their failed appeal against a refusal to permit them to challenge the constitutionality of laws introduced in response to Covid-19. Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted a request to the European Medicines Agency to to extend the approval their vaccine to include children aged 12 to 15 after a study of its safety and effectiveness in adolescents.

after a study of its safety and effectiveness in adolescents. Three people were arrested after gardaí seized over €1 million worth of suspected cocaine, cannabis and tablets during searches in Co Meath.

THE WORLD

Rescuers at the site of the disaster in Israel Source: PA

#ISRAEL At least 44 people were killed in a stampede at a pilgrimage site last night.

#FRANCE A new four-step plan will allow outdoor dining and cultural venues to reopen in France on 19 May, but a curfew is remaining in place.

#USA Three men have been charged with attempted murder and robbery in the theft of Lady Gaga’s two dogs in February.

In the wake of the reopening plan announced yesterday, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) gave a press briefing this afternoon.

NPHET addressed their recommendations to loosen restrictions and the high incidence rate in Donegal, among other issues – here are the key points to catch up on.