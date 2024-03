VNEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

#SOUTH AFRICA: A bus plunged off a bridge into a ravine and caught fire today in South Africa, killing 45 of the 46 people on board.

#GAZA: The UN’s Human Rights Chief said that the starvation experienced by Palestinians and Gaza could amount to a war crime.

#FTX FOUNDER: Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a cryptocurrency fraud that a prosecutor has described as one of the biggest financial frauds in US history.

#COWBOY CARTER: Dolly Parton’s country-classic Jolene is among the songs that will be included in Beyoncé’s new album, which will be released tomorrow.

PARTING SHOT

Nicky Ryan and Órla Ryan after winning their award this evening.

Investigative projects by The Journal and Noteworthy have won the prestigious Mary Raftery Prize.

The Prize is awarded annually to an individual or small team responsible for social affairs journalism produced on the island of Ireland which combined the rigorous analysis and commitment to social justice that characterised Mary Raftery’s journalism.

The Journal’s podcast Redacted Lives, which was produced by Órla Ryan, Nicky Ryan and Sinéad O’Carroll, won the 2022 Prize which was announced in Dublin earlier.

The six-part documentary series tells the story of Ireland’s mother and baby home system, interviewing people who passed through these institutions as mothers or children about the ongoing impact this has on their lives.

Its first episode is here.

Calling Time, a Noteworthy investigation which revealed how the human rights of children of prisoners were not being fulfilled, won the 2023 Prize – it was written by Alice Chambers and Maria Delaney.

You can read it here.