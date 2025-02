NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Rugby fans mother and daughter Mary Creaven and Collette Creaven pictured today. Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Lion dancers in Chinatown, London, are ‘fed’ an offering during celebrations for the Chinese New Year of the Snake. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#PHILADELPHIA: All six people on board a medical transport jet that crashed in Philadelphia were killed, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said.

#UNRWA: Tánaiste Simon Harris has said he is “gravely concerned” about the Israeli ban on the UN’s main aid agency for Palestinians, which has come into effect today.

#PALESTINE: Three hostages have arrived in Israel after Hamas handed them over to the Red Cross in southern Gaza.

PARTING SHOT

SECOND-HALF TRIES from Bundee Aki, Tadhg Beirne and Dan Sheehan powered Ireland to a bonus-point victory against England in their Six Nations opener at the Aviva Stadium.

The defending champions — who are aiming for a three-in-a-row this year — trailed England 10-5 at half-time. But Simon Easterby’s side gradually took control of the tie in the second half to get their title defence off to a winning start.

