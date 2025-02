NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

State Man ridden by jockey Paul Townend (left) following a winning ride in the Irish Champion Hurdle with the winning connections during day two of the Dublin Racing Festival 2025 at Leopardstown Racecourse in Dublin, Ireland. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

A plane takes off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on February 1, 2025 over a memorial of crosses and flowers for the victims of the midair collision between an American Airlines plane with a Black Hawk helicopter. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#TARIFFS: US President Donald Trump has announced broad tariffs on major US trading partners Canada, Mexico and China, claiming a “major threat” from illegal immigration and drugs.

#UNITED STATES: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu left for the United States today, where he will become the first foreign leader to meet Donald Trump since the US president returned to office.

#KURSK: Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame for a strike on a school in a Ukrainian-occupied town in Russia’s Kursk region, while Kyiv said new missile and drone attacks killed at least 18 people in Ukraine.

#PALESTINE: The Israeli army said that it had killed “a number of terrorists” in three air strikes yesterday in the occupied West Bank, where a new operation was underway around the village of Tamun.

PARTING SHOT

A NEW DOCUMENTARY on Irish pop band Boyzone is airing on Sky Documentaries and NOW tonight at 9pm.

The three-part documentary, Boyzone: No Matter What, features never-before-seen footage of the band, as well as interviews with band members Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch, Keith Duffy, and Mikey Graham, as well former manager Louis Walsh.

The Journal spoke to Ronan Keating of the band prior to the release – you can read the interview here.