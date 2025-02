NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Photo shows Left To Right ESB crew Albert Bambrick and Dani and Eero from Finland on a call out in Letterfrack Connemara today after the impact during Storm Eowyn. Eamonn Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Eamonn Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A police crackdown forcibly dispersed a pro-Palestinian protest at Wittenbergplatz in Berlin. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#CEASEFIRE AGREEMENT: Hamas has handed over three Israeli hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza in exchange for 183 Palestinians held by Israel in the fifth exchange of a fragile Gaza ceasefire agreement.

#THE WHITE HOUSE: US President Donald Trump has revoked his predecessor Joe Biden’s security clearance in a blizzard of new orders.

#TARIFFS: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said US President Donald Trump’s talk of making Canada the 51st US state is “a real thing” and is linked to the country’s rich natural resources, local media reported.

PARTING SHOT

IT’S ALMOST MARCH, and you know what that means: all political attention turns to one particular bowl of shamrock.

This week on The Candidate, Christine Bohan, Christina Finn, Jane Matthews, and Rónán Duffy sit down to look at the careful political chess that will need to be played out with the traditional St Patrick’s Day trip to Washington (if we even get an invite).

The team also have a (surprisingly energetic, it must be said) chat about the Seanad elections, and look at who was the real winner in the Dáil speaking row.

You can listen here, or wherever you get your podcasts.