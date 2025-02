AS THE RECOVERY from Storm Éowyn drags on, 3,500 premises remain without electricity while Uisce Éireann continues to work on restoring supply to “the final few customers” without water.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) met again today to continued to coordinate efforts to restore power, water, telecommunications and other services.

The NECG said government departments, agencies and the ESB continue “to mobilise all available resources to restore power connections as soon as possible”.

The NECG said that customers should note that after their electricity supply has been reconnected, “they may experience some short disruptions to power to allow neighbours to be safely reconnected”.

The NECG has reminded the public to stay away from dangerous situations left by the storm.

“If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity networks, never, ever touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous,” the group said.

The NECG also warned people that clean up and repair operations should be left to professionals. Former All Star Galway hurler Michael Coleman died yesterday evening in an accident while attempting to clear up damage left by the storm.

“Only trained and competent operators equipped with the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) should ever use chainsaws.”

Members of the public can report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.

Updates on water supply updates are available on the Uisce Éireann website, www.water.ie. Customers can also call 1800 278 278.

Repair and recovery efforts continue to be supported by workers and resources sent from abroad.

Several large-capacity generators have been provided by Poland and Denmark, following a request under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The generators are being deployed to support ESB Networks, Uisce Éireann and telecommunications operators.

Technicians from counterpart agencies in Austria, Finland, Britain, Germany, and Norway are assisting repair efforts in the worst impacted areas, the NECG said.

Emergency Response Hubs are serving as study spaces for exam-year students experiencing connectivity issues with mock exams underway. They will remain open for the coming week in areas which are still experiencing broadband connectivity issues, the NECG said.

The recovery from the devastating storm continues in light of comments from the CEO of ESB Paddy Hayes that drew criticism from across the political spectrum this week.

Hayes had said ESB customers could expect to see higher costs as a result of the strom damage.

Speaking to Newstalk Radio this morning, Culture and Communications Minister Patrick O’Donovan said he imaged Hayes would be invited to speak before an Oireachtas committee in the coming days to address those remarks.

O’Donovan described Hayes’ comments as “tone-deaf”, adding that the ESB was “an extremely profitable company”