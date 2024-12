NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The remains of Dickie Rock leave the Church of the Most Precious Blood following his funeral in Cabra, Dublin. Gareth Chaney / RollingNews.ie Gareth Chaney / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

President-elect Donald Trump after ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#SYRIA: Syria’s new interim prime minister pledged to protect minority rights as Washington’s top diplomat flew to the region today to urge an “inclusive” transition, following the ousting of president Bashar al-Assad.

#BIDEN: Outing going US President Joe Biden has commuted the sentences of nearly 1,500 criminals and pardoned 39 others convicted of non-violent crimes, in what the White House called the largest single-day act of clemency in US history.

#PERSON OF THE YEAR: Time Magazine has named US President-elect Donald Trump its “person of the year,” marking the second time he has won the accolade, in acknowledgement of the mogul’s stunning political comeback.

PARTING SHOT

WELL, THAT ESCALATED quickly. The Journal’s politics team talk Eoin Hayes drama, government formation, and who the next Ceann Comhairle may be.

You can listen here, or wherever you get your podcasts.