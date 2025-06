NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald speaking to the media at the garden of remembrance before a demonstration for peace and neutrality. Sasko Lazarov / © RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz pauses as he speaks about the killing of state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark at the State Emergency Operations Centre. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#MINNEAPOLIS: A gunman in Minnesota shot two Democratic state lawmakers and their spouses today, killing one and her husband and wounding the other in what officials said were targeted attacks.

#TEHRAN: Israel’s Defence Minister has warned that “Tehran will burn” and its residents will pay dearly if Iran continues its missile strikes, after both sides exchanged heavy fire overnight.

#AHMEDABAD: The death toll from the Air India plane crash in the northern Indian city of Ahmedabad has risen to 279.

PARTING SHOT

Some of the whacky items on display The Journal The Journal

A NEW MUSEUM in Dublin promises something “different” for locals and tourists alike.

The Museum of Curiosities on Pembroke Street, which opened at the end of May, houses an array of strange and scary items spanning centuries.

“There are some very niche Facebook groups out there,” says Paul Mangan, who founded the museum. “I’ve been collecting strange stuff all my life.”

The Journal’s Mairead Maguire paid the museum a visit and has reported back on its strange and curious contents.