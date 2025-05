NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The annual Garda Memorial Day to honour the 90 members of An Garda Síochána killed in the line of duty and who gave their lives in the service of the State took place at the Dublin Castle today. Leon Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leon Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome today. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#CEASEFIRE TALKS: US President Donald Trump said he plans to speak by phone on Monday to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, followed by Ukraine’s president and Nato allies, about ending what he called a “bloodbath”.

#GAZA: The Israeli military has launched a new phase of its offensive in Gaza, carrying out what it called “extensive strikes” across the besieged territory.

#UNITED STATES: Storm systems sweeping across the US Midwest have left at least 16 people dead, including nine people killed after a tornado sparked a mass casualty event in south-eastern Kentucky.

PARTING SHOT

Paul Durcan pictured in 1999. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

FAMED POET PAUL Durcan has died at the age of 80.

Durcan is one of Ireland’s best known contemporary poets. Born in October 1944, his most recent collection of poetry published was titled ’80 at 80′ last year, in honour of his birthday.

Below is a short extract from Durcan’s poem, The Head Transplant:

The doctor said to me: Your father needs a new head. So I said to the doctor: You can give him my head.

My days were numbered – broken marriage, cancer, False teeth, bad dreams- so ‘Yes’ was his answer.

Now I lie in my bed wondering away in my head What will my father look like with his new head?

…

My dreams and memories will percolate down his legs and arms; My ideas will seep down his spine like the roots of a tree.

And my eyes will swivel in obeisance to their new rotator.

…

And I, when I’m dead, will walk alone in the graveyard, A ghost with no head, an authentic hobgoblin,

A truly real Irishman, a giolla gan ceann.