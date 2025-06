NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Michael Lee paints in the Botanic Gardens, Glasnevin, today as part of the Dublin plein air festival, an outdoor painting event that runs all week in Fingal and North Dublin. Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie Leah Farrell / © RollingNews.ie / © RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Beachgoers leave during a missile alert from Iran, in Tel Aviv, Israel. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#IRAN: Iran launched hypersonic missiles in a new wave of attacks against Israel on today, state TV reported, as fighting between the two foes raged for the sixth day.

#PALESTINE: Thirty Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza, including 11 who were seeking aid, according to the territory’s civil defence agency.

#GEORGIA: A brain-dead pregnant woman who was kept alive in the southern US state of Georgia due to local abortion restrictions has given birth, officials said – with the mother then removed from life support.

#UNITED KINGDOM: The family of a grandmother in the UK who died after contracting rabies said she was scratched “very slightly” by a puppy while visiting Morocco in February.

PARTING SHOT

Smoke bombs were let off as Kneecap exited the court. TheJournal TheJournal

MARYLEBONE ROAD IN central London is a busy thoroughfare on any morning, but today a section of it was completely thronged, thanks to Kneecap’s ability to draw an audience.

The crowd was noisy and numbered in several hundred – but confined as it was to the path and the area immediately outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court, from within it, it felt like more.

Rónán Duffy reports on the inside and outside of Kneecap’s Liam Óg O hAnnaidh’s court appearance in London today.