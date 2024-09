NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Members of Kerry Mountain Rescue Team, at the official opening of its new base extension and open day to mark the occasion. Kerry Mountain Rescue base is situated on the grounds of Killarney Garda Station. Valerie O'Sullivan Valerie O'Sullivan

INTERNATIONAL

Festival goers enjoy the first glasses of beer on day one of the 189th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany, Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#SECURITY COUNCIL: The UN denounced device explosions in Lebanon as a violation of international law.

#LONDON: A legal team representing women alleging rape and sexual assault by the late billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed said it has received over 150 new enquiries.

#JAPAN: Heavy rain has triggered landslides and flooding in a region of Japan still recovering from a deadly earthquake earlier this year.

#THE PEACH STATE: The Journal’s Órla Ryan reports from Atlanta on how swing states like Georgia will decide the US election.

#ONE MORE TIME: Vice President Kamala Harris challenged former president Donald Trump to a debate in October.

#FRANCE: French President Emmanuel Macron appointed a new government in shift to the right.

PARTING SHOT

Scouts at the French Embassy event in collaboration with the National gallery of Ireland called ‘Painting Mirror’. Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

CULTURE NIGHT WAS celebrated yesterday, with numerous events taking place across the country.

Pictured are scouts at the French Embassy event in collaboration with the National Gallery of Ireland called ‘Painting Mirror’, where people who visit the gallery can have their photo taken and instantly displayed on the walls of the National Gallery of Ireland in Merrion Square.