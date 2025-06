NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine speak during a news conference at the Pentagon in Washington. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#UNITED STATES-ISREAL-IRAN: The extent of the damage caused to the three Iranian nuclear sites by US bombs, which were dropped on the locations overnight, has yet to be fully determined, according to US military command.

#TEL AVIV: Iran launched dozens of missiles on Israel following US strikes on three of its nuclear facilities overnight.

#UKRAINE: Ukraine’s top military commander vowed to increase the “scale and depth” of strikes on Russia in remarks made public Sunday, saying Kyiv would not sit idly by while Moscow prolonged its three-year invasion.

#HOSTAGES: The Israeli military has said it has recovered the remains of three hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

PARTING SHOT

President Donald Trump speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington last night after the U.S. military struck three Iranian nuclear and military sites. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S surprise attack on Iran comes after a week of Israeli strikes designed to destroy Iranian air defences.

Israel began its most recent phase of rolling missile attacks and airstrikes on Iran on Friday 13th of June. However, Netanyahu began preparing for this all-out assault on Iran many months ago with its pager attacks on Hezbollah in September of 2024.

Followed by a ground invasion of Lebanon in October, the Israeli Defence Forces mounted a concerted campaign to ‘de-capitate’ and dismantle the command and control elements of Hezbollah and to degrade its supply lines and missile supports from Iran. All of this was in anticipation of Netanyahu’s ‘grand design’ of a decisive attack on Iran and an attempt at regime change there.

Dr Tom Clonan writes in The Journal today about the US’ actions in Iran and says, “You can’t bomb, shoot and kill your way to peace, despite what Trump thinks“.